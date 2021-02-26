JacketsOnline - BREAKING: Former All-Conference OT Kenneth Kirby commits to GT

BREAKING: Former All-Conference OT Kenneth Kirby commits to GT
Going into his third year as head coach, Geoff Collins has been extremely active in the transfer portal.
Thus far, Collins had added a total of eight transfers. As of Friday afternoon, that eight became nine, as former Norfolk State OL Kenneth Kirby announce his commitment to Georgia Tech.
Other schools thought to have been in the picture include West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Missouri, and several others.
Kirby joins the Georgia Tech program after a career at Norfolk State which included a total of 34 starts at left tackle, and numerous pre-season and post-season accolades.
#FCS entry into portal as a grad transfer; OL Kenneth Kirby of Norfolk State has started 34 games at left tackle with the Spartans; multiple all-conference honors; NFL prospect; 6'5" 280 pounds; VA native @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 17, 2021
Kirby first announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on February 17th. Earlier in the month, he was named to the first team preseason HBCU All-American team going into the 2021 spring season.
Norfolk State did not play in the fall, and also opted out of the 2021 spring season that has since gotten underway.
[MORE: Discuss the addition of Kirby, OL rotation]
He will arrive in Atlanta in May, and will have one year to play one.
An NFL-level prospect, Kirby will compete from the moment he arrives on campus. He, Devin Cochran, Jordan Williams, Jakiah Leftwich, Quinney, and several others will make for a strong tackle rotation going into the 2021 season.
Stay tuned to JacketsOnline for more.
February 18, 2021