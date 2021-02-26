JacketsOnline - BREAKING: Former All-Conference OT Kenneth Kirby commits to GT

Going into his third year as head coach, Geoff Collins has been extremely active in the transfer portal.

Thus far, Collins had added a total of eight transfers. As of Friday afternoon, that eight became nine, as former Norfolk State OL Kenneth Kirby announce his commitment to Georgia Tech.

Other schools thought to have been in the picture include West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Missouri, and several others.

Kirby joins the Georgia Tech program after a career at Norfolk State which included a total of 34 starts at left tackle, and numerous pre-season and post-season accolades.