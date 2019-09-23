Bradley Ezewiro details in-home visit with Georgia Tech
Torrance, California center Bradley Ezewiro and Georgia Tech have not had the most extensive relationship, but what they have created in a short amount of time has been impactful on the six-foot-ei...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news