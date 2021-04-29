Bobo has three OVs set, ready for visits
SUWANEE, Ga. - Talented offensive lineman Drew Bobo turned heads at the Rivals Camp Series event in Atlanta last weekend. Bobo has a trio of visits in mind and is getting a lot of sage advice from...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news