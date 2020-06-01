Blessed Trinity LB Jackson Hamilton hopes to announce decision this summer
Last week, Blessed Trinity (Ga.) linebacker/safety (depending on who you ask) Jackson Hamilton revealed his top eight schools. Georgia Tech made the cut. So, too, did Louisville, Florida State, Ken...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news