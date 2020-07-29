JacketsOnline - BlackStrain details his role as a recruiter, preparations for Sr. season

BlackStrain details his role as a recruiter, preparations for Sr. season
Since committing to Georgia Tech back in May, Holy Trinity (Fla.) Academy WR James BlackStrain has been busy.
Busy working to get fully healthy. Busy working to become the best he can be. Busy, also, recruiting others around him to join in on the fun at Georgia Tech.
After originally choosing the Yellow Jackets over other offers from schools such as Florida, Florida State, UNC, and several others, has spent a ton of time recruiting.
In this edition of Checking in with the commits BlackStrain details his relationship with coach Kerry Dixon, who he is working on getting to join him in the class, the status of his recruitment, and more.
