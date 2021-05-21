GRAYSON, Ga.- Defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad wants to catch up on lost time this summer as he visits multiple schools in search of the right fit for his commitment. Bin-Wahad has a busy summer of visits and he made the most of some unofficial visits as well including trips to Georgia Tech and TCU this spring for self-guided tours and spring games. He spoke about the schools coming the hardest after him and what his timeline will be as well.