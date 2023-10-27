Georgia Tech owns a two-game win streak against ranked North Carolina teams and the Jackets have won four of the last five meetings against the Tar Heels. Will history repeat itself on Saturday as the Jackets host #17 North Carolina who are coming off a heartbreaking and season-changing loss to Virginia last week at home or will the Jackets break the streak of a win-and-loss pattern that has led to odd results in year one under head coach Brent Key.

We caught up with Tar Heel Illustrated publisher Andrew Jones to get his take on the game and a prediction about the former Coastal foes squaring off in Bobby Dodd Stadium Saturday night on the ACC Network at 8 pm.