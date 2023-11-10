Georgia Tech heads up to Clemson aiming to snap a seven-game losing skid in Death Valley this week. This however is a different Clemson team than the Jackets have faced in some time. The Tigers are unranked for the first time since the 2010 game and it has been a tough season for Dabo Swinney relative to the high standards his program has set over the last decade. We caught up with Tiger Illustrated writer Grayson Mann to get his thoughts on the game.