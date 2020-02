Niceville (Fla.) corner Azareyeh Thomas looks like a 2020 recruit rather than a member of the 2022 class. The younger brother of Georgia Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas looks like he could be one of the top players in the 2022 class already. He impressed at the Rivals Camp in Orlando recently and he spoke with JOL about his early recruitment and lessons from his older brother who went through the recruiting process a few years ago.