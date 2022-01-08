Georgia Tech added another piece to the 2022 football roster on Saturday afternoon with the addition of former Auburn defensive back Ahmari Harvey.

Harvey, who is a mid-year enrollee, was able to officially visit Tech during the dead period this week due to his mid-year status. His bond with head coach Geoff Collins and Tech's plan for him led him to land on the Flats from the Plains. Harvey explained his decision to commit to Tech and recapped his visit exclusively with JOL.