Attending college goes from dream to reality for new DB commit Javion Clark

In the end, as he gets set to begin his junior year of high school, the 6-foot-2, 180 pound safety made the call on Monday night to be a Yellow Jacket.

After visiting Georgia Tech with close friend and fellow 2023 recruit Zavion Hardy earlier this summer, Clark had a feeling that GT would end up being the place for him.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but Georgia Tech," exclaimed Clark moments after announcing his decision on Monday night.

He recalled his trip he and a close friend in Zavion Hardy.

"Back earlier this summer, me and one of my good friends, Zavion Hardy went up there for a visit. One of the coaches there had already been looking at me. Once they saw me in-person, they started recruiting me and had offered. We had a great time on the visit there. The coaches there really love their players, and it shows."

Up next for Clark is working on getting Hardy to join him.

"I've been working on him hard," said Clark. "He wants to wait and not do anything too early, but I am going to keep going at it. We'd talked about possibly playing together in college. That's my guy."

The most exciting part, both for Clark and his family, is the news that he is going to have the chance to not only go to college, but to play football at the same time as well.

"They were just really happy, man. All the stuff we've been through to get to this moment, they were happy. They just want to see me do what is best for me in the end. I'll be the first one to attend college in my family."

Clark will miss the 2021 season as he recovers from a torn ACL, and said that he and Zavion are planning to return to Atlanta for the first game of the season next month.