ATLANTA- Versatile athlete Vicari Swain has turned heads with his playmaking ability on offense and his play at Central HS in Carrollton caught the attention of Jackets' coaches back in February leading to an offer from Tech. Many other programs have followed Tech's direction jumping in for Swain. We caught up with him at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta to get the latest on his recruitment and to find out if the Jackets have remained in contact after the staff change this spring at receivers coach with Kerry Dixon departing for the NFL and Del Alexander taking over.