Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-03 22:15:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Two main factors as Georgia Tech re-emerges in Robertson's recruitment

Vm55nnsdqj5albhnr5ib
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Islands ATH Mike Robertson was no stranger to Georgia Tech under the old staff. He doesn't plan to be a stranger with the new staff, either.

One of the new staff member is an old friend, and someone who was recruiting him really hard a couple of years ago.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}