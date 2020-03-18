Miami had another disappointing season in 2019, sneaking into a bowl game at 6-6 and losing to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl to finish the year on a three-game losing streak. But the Hurricanes are always a talented and formidable opponent, and in today's edition of Around the Coastal, CaneSport.com publisher Gary Ferman gives us an early look at Miami in 2020.

Demetrius Knight made a key play to open the game last year in Tech's win in Miami (Steve Mitchell- USA Today Sports)

Three prominent storylines 1. The new offense / QB- New offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee brings his fast-paced spread attack to Miami, and it will be run by Houston transfer multi-threat QB D'Eriq King. The possibilities have Cane fans fired up, especially considering the lackluster performance on this side of the ball in recent seasons. If UM's offense can get things going, there's no reason the team can't win the ACC Coastal. King (50 career TD passes at Houston) in particular could make this offense a major force in the ACC since he can turn nothing into something with his spectacular athleticism. 2. Manny Diaz: Turning the program around or on the hot seat?- Nationally many might project Diaz as being on the coaching hot seat given Miami's horrible three-loss finish last season that included getting upended by FIU and Louisiana Tech. A 6-7 season had many fans calling for Diaz' head. But the silver lining to giving Diaz at least one more year is he really made a lot of strides this off-season by bringing in Rhett Lashlee to install a spread fast-paced offensive attack along with new coaches at wideout and offensive line, two positions that underachieved last year. So instead of a nuclear reboot, there’s key retooling that could at least pay immediate dividends in 2020. And Diaz didn't stop there. He brought in legendary Cane Ed Reed as his chief of staff to provide another perspective on how to get this thing turned around and added key transfers in QB D'Eriq King from Houston, DE Quincy Roche from Temple and PK Jose Borregales from FIU. All are expected to play key roles in getting the Canes far more than the six wins the team had a year ago. 3. The offensive line- This is a line that gave up 51 sacks last season, and if it's again a sieve it'll be that much harder for Rhett Lashlee's new offense to get going. Yes, QB D'Eriq King can get himself out of trouble a lot, but not unnoticed was he was sacked 10 times in the four games he played at Houston last season. A good sign is that new line coach Garin Justice is shaking things up from last year, moving guys around and trying to find the best combination. John Campbell at LT got decent reviews in the first week of spring, and if he can be a fit there that allows Zion Nelson (who struggled as a freshman starter at LT last season) to move to RT with DJ Scaife at guard and Cory Gaynor at center (Scaife and Gaynor are returning starters). If Navaughn Donaldson gets back to form off injury, he'd be a good answer at right guard. Otherwise that will be a spot that really needs an upgrade. Manny Diaz has said the team might try to bring in an OL transfer, so stay tuned on that front. But the line has to get better or this will be an up-and-down season on offense.

Three biggest departures 1. LB Shaq Quarterman Quarterman was a leader of the defense at middle linebacker and also was a guy everyone looked up to in the locker room. Along with the loss of fellow LB Mike Pinckney the Canes have big holes to fill at this spot and hope guys like Sam Brooks and Avery Huff can step up to help out Zach McCloud and solidify play here. Miami can’t afford to have a leadership void on defense, and as of now it’s unclear just what the leadership might look like on game day on the defensive side. 2. RB Deejay Dallas With talent returning in Cam Harris, fans might not see Dallas' early departure for the NFL as a big deal. But the issue here is that, behind Harris, there's really no one proven. It was an OK 1-2 punch here last year with Dallas-Harris, but you can't expect Harris to carry the entire load and he's had some injury issues. Miami has to find an answer with one of the freshmen, Jaylan Knighton or Don Chaney, since the only other scholarship guy here is Robert Burns. Not that Burns can't get the job done, but he's not the most agile or fastest back out there. Miami needs a real game-breaker type back in games for Rhett Lashlee's fast-paced spread attack to be at its best. Watch out for Knighton in that regard. 3. CB Trajan Bandy Bandy's decision to turn pro early was a bit of a head scratcher given his lack of height and the possibility he will go in the late rounds or perhaps wind up a free agent. Regardless, the fact that he's not returning means UM loses its best lockdown corner from a year ago and leaves the most experienced guys here as Al Blades and DJ Ivey. Ivey was beaten several times and lost his starting job early in the season, and while Blades' stats from last year look good he was working in as a second-teamer a lot in the first week of spring. If a younger guy like Te'Cory Couch or Christian Williams can step up that would make us feel a lot better about cornerback. Right now we list this area as just as much a concern as linebacker (where the team lost starters Shaq Quarterman and Mike Pinckney). Three key returners 1. Manny Diaz Okay, this one sounds a bit weird since usually you wouldn't point to a head coach as a key returner. But with tons of heat coming his way (and the way of AD Blake James) after last season's 6-7 result, there was a real chance Diaz would be forced out. Instead not only was Diaz retained, but he seems to have thrived in the off-season and turned around perception of fans with the hiring of a coordinator that will run an up-tempo spread attack, new coaches at OL and WR, the hiring of Ed Reed as Chief of Staff along with enticing three key graduate transfers to come on board: QB D'Eriq King, DE Quincy Roche and PK Jose Borregales. With a relatively easy schedule, Diaz has a good chance at a strong season if his team lives up to its potential. 2. DE Gregory Rousseau There's no returning end in the nation you can clearly say is a better pass rusher than Rousseau, who had 19.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in part-time duty this past season. With tremendous size, long arms and explosive ability, Rousseau has the hallmark of a high end NFL first-rounder, something the Canes haven't seen in a while. Other teams will have fits trying to slow him down. 3. LB Zach McCloud Could we have pointed to a top player like TE Brevin Jordan, RB Cam Harris or even up-and-coming safety Gurvan Hall here? Sure. But McCloud's return is key for this team not because he's a solid talent but moreso because he had the presence of mind to take a redshirt last season in order to come back this year as a senior when Shaq Quarterman and Mike Pinckney are gone. He's the only experienced guy among the linebacker corps, and he can play WLB or MLB and is a solid performer who has 138 career tackles. Without McCloud the linebacker situation would be a real unknown. Now we can at least say there's going to be one guy you know can be relied upon to know what to do and more than likely make a play.

Lashlee could shore up a very bad offense (Associated Press)