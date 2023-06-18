Saguaro (Ariz.) running back Jaedon Matthews was so excited about his commitment to Georgia Tech that he posted it mid-visit during his official visit to the Flats. JOL caught up with Matthews after he wrapped up his weekend in Atlanta to get the details on why he committed to the Yellow Jackets.

"It went perfectly and it was the best thing I could imagine. I couldn't even script it," Matthews said of his experience in Atlanta this weekend. "Everyone out here is so genuine and nice they treated me like I had been there for a while. Being in a new program with great coaches and great teammates and being with the great athletes that committed this weekend as well, I think this is going really well.

New Tech running back coach Norval McKenzie ran point on Matthews' recruitment and that relationship was a major factor in his commitment.

"Coach McKenzie has been bringing up great running backs all the time and I know I want to be a part of that group. I know he can develop me and make me the running back I'm destined to be so with him and Coach Key bringing in this amazing staff I think we are destined to win and I think I bring a great product and the materials needed to win in that process," he said.

Matthews also got to meet Trelain Maddox, the recent Tech commit on the visit and he thinks they fit well together as a future tandem on the Flats.

"I think we are two different types of backs and I think we will play off each other against the defense. He is more of a bruiser while still fast and I think I'm more of a speed/shifty type of back. I think we can both bring a great presence to the backfield," Matthews said. "At the end of the day, there will be two to three running backs and I think he is really cool. I met his parents and they are really cool too. I think we will be great in the backfield together."

During the visit, Matthews was joined by a pair of current Tech players Abdul Janneh and DJ Moore.

"Abdul and DJ Moore were my hosts and we and Trelain were with them enjoying the city and hanging out. We ate a lot," he said. "I'll be back out for some games. I like the South and the weather is amazing and it isn't as hot."

Tech head coach Brent Key also took extra time with Matthews and his family after his decision to make sure they were comfortable with a cross-country commitment.

"Coach Key, he is great. I think he said everything and brought everything together. I'm going here and he put all gas on the pedal and brought it to my family and he wanted to make sure we are okay, especially coming all the way from Arizona out here, I think that was a great presence from him," he said.

While he lives in Arizona, Georgia isn't that strange of a landing spot for Matthews because he has family in the area.

"I actually have family out here," he said of Georgia. "They came out to make sure I'm okay, it is not like I'm coming far from home with no family at all. My family is relieved with the transfer portal and recruiting, it takes a load off our back."

Matthews visited several other P5 programs that were potential landing spots. Wisconsin came in second for the back.

"I went to Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Colorado, and Georgia Tech for visits," he said.