News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-10 19:49:24 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Adam Friedman weighs in on new DT commit Zeek Biggers

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

On Sunday afternoon, Georgia Tech added their third commitment in five days when West Rowan (NC) defensive tackle Zeek Biggers made the call to choose the Yellow Jackets over other offers from NC S...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}