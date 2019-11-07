News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 15:26:41 -0600') }} football Edit

An offer from GT would "mean a lot" to three-star Baldwin DB Javon Bullard

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

The recruiting board for the class of 2021 at Georgia Tech is getting clearer and more defined on a daily basis, as the 2020 class begins to wind down.As of November 7th, Georgia Tech has 41 offers...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}