An offer from GT would "mean a lot" to three-star Baldwin DB Javon Bullard
The recruiting board for the class of 2021 at Georgia Tech is getting clearer and more defined on a daily basis, as the 2020 class begins to wind down.As of November 7th, Georgia Tech has 41 offers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news