Ala. TE Josh Palmer ready to visit Atlanta following recent offer

Earlier this week, it became clear that the vision included the possibility of adding Prattville (Ala.) Autauga Academy's Josh Palmer .

New offensive coordinator and TE coach Chip Long has a vision for what he sees his offense becoming.

Despite having several on the roster, the tight end room could see a talent infusion at the position by way of the 2023 class.

"Coach (Jason) Semore came and visited my school last month," said Palmer in a recent interview with JOL. "He told my coaches I was an offer guy, and then when I talked to the TE coach and OC, coach (Chip) Long, he confirmed the offer."

Long's reputation of developing talented TE in the past should go a long way in helping build that room following his arrival just a few short months ago. Palmer was one of his first offers at the position since officially being named TE coach, and that has the attention of both Palmer and his family.

"He said he loved my film. I plan on going over that way for spring ball to get a closer look at the offense and the way he uses the guys at the position."

Palmer, now up over a dozen offers including the likes of Nebraska, Coastal Carolina, Troy, and several others, feels like this is just the beginning of his recruitment.

Visits to Nebraska, Coastal Carolina, and a few others are in the process of being finalized for March and April.