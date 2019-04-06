Ala. LB Rodney Groce: "That was the best visit, over all of them"
Pleasant Grove (Ala.) OLB Rodney Groce was supposed to visit LSU this weekend. He was going to go to their spring game, see the campus, and then when he got back, decide when he was going to make i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news