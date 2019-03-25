Ala. LB Groce will visit Ga Tech as he slows recruitment down
For Pleasant Grove (Ala.) LB Rodney Groce, this weekend's 7v7 tournament in Nashville gave him a chance to push the reset button on his recruitment. That reset button, of course, comes just days af...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news