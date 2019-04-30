News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 20:20:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Ala. DE/LB Watkins details decision to commit earlier than expected

El9xmjt5bmaushecxsjw
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

This wasn't the plan.

Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest OLB Eddie Watkins wasn't expecting to commit this early.

"The plan was, to go through spring ball, and then make a decision," Watkins said about his timeline.

That was before he visited Georgia Tech.


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}