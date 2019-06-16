News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 15:44:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Ala. DE/LB Eddie Watkins re-affirms commitment after OV

Dlygwkd1o7attyarzz8g
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Fans of Georgia Tech got uneasy earlier in June when Hillcrest (Ala.) Evergreen DE/LB Eddie Watkins visited Ole Miss with some teammates, and left with an offer in-hand, and a mind that was spinnin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}