Adedire enjoys his time on the Flats
Texas defensive end Joseph Adedire made the trip from the Dallas area to Georgia Tech over the weekend to take an official visit to the Flats. Adedire enjoyed his ATL experience with the Yellow Jac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news