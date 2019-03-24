Adams passing leaves a big hole in the heart of the Jackets' program
Sunday brought perhaps the worst news possible for anyone who follows Georgia Tech sports and the Yellow Jacket football program. One of the bright lights and biggest hearts on the roster the last several seasons was defensive tackle Brandon Adams. Adams passed away unexpectedly on Saturday and the news of his death trickled out throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning. Adams always brought a smile to workouts, practices and in the classroom that was infectious to anyone in his orbit.
A talented defensive lineman, Adams projected as a NFL draft pick in the 2020 draft and was the highest rated regular defender during the 2018 season by Pro Football Focus and expected to be an All-ACC level defender. The Nashville native had long been a fan favorite with his big smile lighting up the sidelines during games.
At a loss for how to cover such a tragic event, I thought that seeing the words of his friends and teammates would perhaps due him a little justice.
Former Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson was on vacation in Florida when he got the news Sunday morning. He was on his way back to Atlanta to be with the Adams' family and shared his immediate thoughts.
"It is terrible he is such a great kid and you just never know what will happen. This is the third time in my coaching career it is happened. Usually it is an accident. He was just an amazing young man and always had a smile on his face," Johnson said.
The person closest to Adams from when the Jackets initially recruited him was former Tech assistant coach Andy McCollum. McCollum lured Adams away from his commitment to Vanderbilt and got him to leave the Nashville area and come to Atlanta and the two remained close.
"Unbelievable kid and what he stood for. I just Big B, loved everybody and treated everybody kind, words can't describe him or what it means. The blessing of it all is you know where he is at in heaven. He lived a great life and had the biggest heart anyone around him would just smile. Loving, kind, great kid, it is a tough loss," McCollum said. "From the day I met him when we started recruiting him, he was always such a happy young man."
Former Jackets' defensive line coach Jerome Riase was crushed by the news. He had spent time with Adams recently and had stayed in touch.
"He had so much ahead of him. He was a unique person and he was a different dude. He was big into learning about everything, government or astrology and during meetings i would give him time to talk about his 911 theories and government theories. He was a really humble nice kid. Everybody got together for Kyle Cerge-Henderson's daughter's birthday that was the last time I saw him. It was a meeting with the whole group missing only Desmond Branch who isn't in town. We talked about the transition and we talked it about it often, I thought it was realastic for him to play on the next level. He had a niche as a 3-4 noseguard in the NFL. We talked about his family and he was a different spirit," Riase said.
Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins shared his thoughts via a statement.
“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” said Geoff Collins. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”
SOCIAL REACTION FROM HIS CURRENT AND FORMER TEAMMATES
This hurts so much. I love you so much bro. Not a negative bone in your body. Always smiling and hugging people. You loved anybody that needed love. I will make sure Ava remembers Uncle B… https://t.co/S7lt3RD4sK— Kyle Cerge-Henderson (@KyleHenderson42) March 24, 2019
My boy Big B never walked past you without dapping you up. A real friend man. Nicest person you will ever meet. Cared about his teammates & Family more than anything. I’m blessed to have been your friend. Im going to miss you bro, and I love you 🖤👼🏾 . #ReastEasyBigB https://t.co/9y8pZ3qvvx— Tariq Carpenter (@riq02) March 24, 2019
It just won’t be the same without you. My heart hurts from knowing you’re gone. Stood by your side as team captain and sat by you in class. Hung out with you on the weekends and laughed with you everyday. Can’t be true..— JAYTLIN ASKEW3️⃣3️⃣ (@33_Askew) March 24, 2019
Always smiling and always lifting up those around him. Love you Big B! Until next time. pic.twitter.com/jwbaX2cKfd— Michael Minihan (@Michael_Minihan) March 24, 2019
Truly lost a brother, teammate, and great individual today!! Love you Big B!! I’m thankful for you looking out for me as if I was blood!! You’ll be missed my brother!! 🕊🖤 https://t.co/GGM1R5BYWo— Jay King (@JaylonKing2) March 24, 2019
This one hurts...One of the best men I’ve ever been around. Always had this smile on his face. Love you B💙 https://t.co/PWiqA3J9Ta— Gentry Bonds (@thegentrybonds) March 24, 2019
Just something for me and my team to go even harder for‼️‼️ we got you Big B no kap‼️‼️ #LLB sektion🎱 #4L— Kelton Dawson (@_kelton3) March 24, 2019
This was my locker buddy his freshmen year. Got the privilege of talking to him everyday. One of the happiest people I ever met with a smile on his face at all times. RIP brother you will be missed https://t.co/mRISWtc1E8— Bennett Barton (@B_Barton_89) March 24, 2019
I’ll forever cherish the memories we made my guy. Extremely happy that we always shared a smile and told each other that we loved one another no matter what. Rest easy my brother 🖤 https://t.co/YqisVIKAzT— Tyler Thomas Merriweather (@blackk_xcv) March 24, 2019
One of the most kindest souls i knew. Rest up young king.❤️— Step Durham (@StepDurham) March 24, 2019
This man... is one of the best, genuine, loving and overall happy people I have ever met. Always had a smile on his face, got along with everyone. There is not 1 person that would wish ill on this man. He was so damn close to his dream. We lost LEGEND in me and my teammates eyes https://t.co/uCREnuB7Ck— Desmond Branch (@D_Branch79) March 24, 2019
Shit crazy man, doesn’t even seem real!! Always had a smile man rest in paradise B ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/out0mSYgMs— Lawrence Austin (@Austin_Law5) March 24, 2019
I still can’t believe it. His spirit, his smile, and his energy was like none other. This offseason he made it his mission to be the best “Big B” he could be and he was definitely on his way. I just told him last week how proud I was of him. I love you lil bro ♥️ Rest easy 👑 https://t.co/XIKGevLwth— Errin Joe (@e_jay75) March 24, 2019