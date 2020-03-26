News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 14:35:05 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 ATH details Thursday GT offer, lessons learned from brother

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

For people following recruiting the last handful of years in the state of Tennessee, the last name Hayden is a familiar one. On Thursday, 2022 Christian Brothers (Tenn.) ATH Dallan Hayden found out...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}