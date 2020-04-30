2022 Allatoona TE Bennett Christian talks offer, fit, more
The Class of 2022 in the state of Georgia is picking up momentum quickly. With dozens of P5 offers going out on a daily basis, in-state schools are sending out offers earlier. Allatoona TE Bennett ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news