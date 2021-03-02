JacketsOnline - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 2

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 2
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, JacketsOnline - as well as other sites on the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.
March 2 Poll Notes
~After not updating last week, the USA Today Coaches Poll returned this week. All six polls were announced Monday.
~There is a new No. 1 atop the Composite Poll once again, as Ole Miss lost two of three games against UCF over the weekend. Arkansas took the top spot in all but one of the major polls, earning it the top spot here, while Louisville is No. 1 in Perfect Game's top 25.
~A total of 36 different schools are ranked in at least one of the six polls. Among those, 16 are in the top 25 of all six and six are unanimous top-10 teams.
~The biggest movement of the week, not including the schools that went from completely unranked to into the top 25, was Virginia falling eight spots to No. 25 after losing two of three games at North Carolina.
~The rest of the Composite Poll includes teams from the ACC (6), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (3), American (1), Big Ten (1) and Big West (1)
~Dropped out: N.C. State (13), Florida State (t-17), Duke (t-21), Arizona State (t-23)
~Moved in: North Carolina, Oregon State, Arizona, Virginia Tech
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Arkansas
|
148
|
+3
|
1/3
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
140
|
--
|
2/5
|
3. Louisville
|
136
|
+1
|
1/5
|
4. Florida
|
129
|
+2
|
2/7
|
5. Ole Miss
|
126
|
-4
|
4/7
|
6. Mississippi State
|
124
|
+1
|
2/10
|
7. Miami (FL)
|
105
|
-4
|
6/14
|
8. UCSB
|
101
|
+4
|
7/15
|
9. LSU
|
98
|
+2
|
8/12
|
10. UCLA
|
93
|
-1
|
8/14
|
11. Texas Tech
|
86
|
-1
|
8/15
|
12. Georgia Tech
|
80
|
+5
|
10/16
|
13. South Carolina
|
75
|
+3
|
12/16
|
14. TCU
|
72
|
--
|
9/21
|
15. East Carolina
|
64
|
--
|
12/19
|
16. Virginia
|
57
|
-8
|
8/25
|
17. Oklahoma State
|
49
|
+6
|
11/NR
|
18. UGA
|
38
|
+2
|
5/NR
|
19. Tennessee
|
29
|
--
|
17/NR
|
20. North Carolina
|
27
|
N/A
|
17/NR
|
21. Oregon State
|
23
|
N/A
|
19/NR
|
22. Michigan
|
21
|
-1
|
18/NR
|
23. Texas
|
20
|
+2
|
19/NR
|
24. Arizona
|
19
|
+3
|
17/NR
|
25. Virginia Tech
|
16
|
N/A
|
16/NR