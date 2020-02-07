Atlanta (GA) small forward Robbie Armbrester picked up his first high major offer from Georgia Tech back in September, and has since become a very frequent visitor on the Flats.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward is currently ranked 125th in the country by Rivals, but has not seen his recruitment take off the way he wanted it to, partly due to a wrist injury he suffered while playing in November. Still, Armbrester is grabbing the attention of other high major programs, recently picking up an offer from Houston and boasting 7 in total from Georgia Tech, Houston, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Troy, UAB, and Charleston Southern.

Georgia Tech has the most of his attention right now, and he is able to make it to campus often for games. In doing so, Armbrester has been able to witness the progression that the team has made as the season has gone on.

“I see progress,” Armbrester said. “Some of the games at first were not as close, but when I went to watch them play Duke, they really had them in the bag. I see a lot of progress.”

