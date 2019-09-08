News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 16:39:09 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Creekside OL Jordan Davis reacts to weekend visit, offer

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Creekside High School is putting out at least three Power Five players in the class of 2020, and the class of 2021 is shaping up to have at least one too. 2021 OL Jordan Davis visited Georgia Tech ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}