2020 Roswell OT Zimmerman previews upcoming Georgia Tech visit
Roswell HS in Georgia has been a hotbed of talent in recent years. Names such as Xavier McKinney, Tre Lamar, Malik Willis, and Tyron Hopper come to mind when one thinks of the Hornets program. The ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news