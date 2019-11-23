Youth and injuries define the DL for Tech, bring hope for the future
On Thursday night Georgia Tech struggled in the second half to get off the field as NC State was able to control the line of scrimmage. Defensively the Jackets went into the game shorthanded up fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news