News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 00:45:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Young hopes to visit the Flats this spring

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

CELEBRATION, Fla.- Georgia Tech has been making a living off recruiting Tampa and Florida under Geoff Collins and the Jackets are very interested in Gaither corner Jordan Young. JOL caught up with ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}