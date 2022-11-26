“Yea, I’ve had days in the past four years [to] right now where it’s just sitting in my room and thinking about it. I’m really here, I came from back home just playing American football for fun with friends to playing [at] a D1 college and being on this field, this place is amazing. So yeah, I’m really grateful for having this opportunity.” he said of his time at Tech.

He has come a long way from where he was as a freshman in 2019 and it has been amazing to watch that progression play out.

One guy’s efforts that are not shown as much in the stats is defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen. Despite not having a crazy game statistically against UNC, the junior from Belgium was getting after Maye and the UNC backfield all night long much like he has been throughout the entirety of 2022. A stat that does show this however was Sylvain’s 1.5 tackles for loss against the Tar Heels, which is his new season high in a game for that statistic this year.

Coming off another emotionally charged win on the road against a ranked team for the second time in the Brent Key interim era, these guys continue to play better and show progress almost every game, even with more room to improve. Plenty of Yellow Jackets on the d-line had great games against the Tar Heels, including but not limited to D’Quan Douse once again and Keion White who also had a breakout game with three sacks on Drake Maye. Speaking of Drake Maye, containing the potential Heisman contender had a lot to do with the efforts of the Jackets up front making him uncomfortable most of the night.

This Georgia Tech defensive line continues to prove repeatedly that they simply are not the same unit that was out there last year even with the talent that left the program after the 2021 season.

Yondjouen has taken an extra step this year for the Jackets and thanks DL coach Larry Knight for this most recent improvement in his game.

“Well, personally, I think it helped a lot. Coach Knight really taught me personally on how it’s supposed to look like, and how to watch film,” he said. “I think you can see it on the field it translates from the beginning of the season to nearly the end. I feel like I’ve just played better, [while] knowing my technique better and pass rushing too. Thanks to Coach Knight I have gotten to where I am now and that’s how I can say it.”

Something that has been awesome for him throughout his time at Tech is not only the admiration from his friends about how he’s doing, but also the ways he can help others in the same position get to where he is today.

“I’ve got some friends texting me here and there and also some random kid that played American football back home just texting me and asking how I did it and how I got to here. So, it’s always a pleasure to explain it to them and keep an update [going],” he said. “We have some guy that has like a whole Facebook page and every week he posts something about the Belgium guys that are in America playing American football. And so, I get my name mentioned there every week and everybody just posts a little comment that’s a like to let you know they saw it. It’s always nice to read it.”

Coming to America to play for the Jackets has introduced Yondjouen to the feast that is Thanksgiving, and he quickly said his favorite food has become green bean casserole. Looking ahead at Clean Old-Fashioned Hate, which is something else that he has been introduced to in his time at The Institute, Youndjouen is excited about the challenge and opportunity ahead of his team in Athens this Saturday.

“When I got here, I didn’t know what it really was, “rivalry week”. And then, with the fight song, with everything they say it’s just like hyping me up. I’m happy, I’m ready to go play and do what I do best. It means something, it’s not just a game, it really means something. After being at Tech for so long it really means something.” he said about the rivalry.

Sylvain was then asked about what stands out when he looks at UGA on film, and he had this to say:

“They have a very strong o-line, that’s how we see it from the defense. Big dudes, so we gotta work on being strong up front, stop the run, that’s what we’ve really gotta focus on. We’ve gotta play like we did last week and see what’s gonna come out.” Yondjouen said on the Bulldogs.

Regardless of the matchup Tech has coming up, it is a known fact that these guys are going to give it their all and play with heart for Brent Key no matter the score or circumstances. With Yondjouen being a junior technically due to Covid but on track to graduate this December, he is set to have to make a major decision soon. Part of the decision-making process will include what happens with the coaching situation according to him.

This is what he had to say regarding what it has been like to play for Key for much of this season and what he has meant to the team:

“At first, I didn’t really understand Coach Key, I don’t know when you’re in the building he’s different I don’t know how to explain him. With players he’s different than he is outside. At first, I was confused on how to understand him, but once he got up, [and] took the interim position I think it’s different,” he said. “Having him go from a line position coach to head coach makes the energy on the team also different. I don’t know, it feels good. Before we get on the field, it can be halftime or before the game, everybody is gonna be excited and hyped up to go on the field. And I think it’s in big parts from his speech and what he says, and every word he says and means it every time.”

This Saturday in a true David vs Goliath type of matchup, we will see if their fight and heart no matter the score mentality shows itself again when the Jackets take the field against the top ranked Bulldogs in Athens at noon.