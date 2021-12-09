Yellow Jackets set to host #3 UConn

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the nationally ranked Connecticut Huskies on Thursday at 7 P.M in McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets return home after going 1-1 on the road for the previous two matchups. A buzzer-beating heart breaker against Purdue and a reviving 55-54 thriller over rival Georgia. The Huskies come off of a home dominating win over #22/#23 Notre Dame, 73-54, but their star guard, Paige Bueckers (21.2 PPG), suffered an ankle injury and will miss the next 6-8 weeks.

The Jackets have also shared injuries with the Huskies this year. As we know, senior guard Kierra Fletcher is out for the season after surgery, along with other guards who have missed playing time in key games. After the announcement of Loyal McQueen deciding to transfer, the Jackets depth at the guard position has thinned, but fret not; Coach Fortner seems to have them back on track.

After the gut-wrenching loss to Purdue, The Jackets then had the immense task of defeating undefeated #20 nationally ranked Georgia, in which they succeeded. This was primarily due to Tech’s physicality and ability to get rebounds along with reaching the foul-line for free throws. The Jacket’s outrebounded the Bulldogs 44-37 and shot 9-18 from the line to UGA’s 4-6. Junior center/forward Nerea Hermosa went 6-9 from the charity stripe herself, and she landed two clutch ones to put Tech up 55-51 with less than 10 seconds left.

After losing a tough one in Indiana, the win over their rival on the road helped rejuvenate this team. Georgia was by far no easy assignment, but it was accomplished with grit and determination. The Yellow Jackets will need a lot of grit and determination to bring down the Huskies on Thursday night. Georgia Tech will look to their ‘bigs’ again to help pressure this powerful and efficient Husky offense. Senior forwards Cubaj and Strautmane are getting better defensively on the perimeter as the season goes, and the Jackets will more than likely utilize that length against UConn.

Quick Stats:

Offense ppg - GT 61.5 ppg UCONN 74.5 ppg

Opponents ppg - GT 46.3 (+ 15.3 margin) UCONN 61.2 (+ 13.3 margin)

Rebounds - GT 43.0 UCONN 36.8

Rebounds Against - GT 30.3 UCONN 32.3

Shooting % For - GT 39.9% UCONN 50.7%

Shooting % Against - GT 31.6% UCONN 37.1%

When?/Where?/How?

When: Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.

Where: Atlanta, GA at McCamish Pavilion

Tix: Women’s Basketball Ticket Info – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ramblinwreck.com)

Watch: ESPN2