WR Zion Taylor plans to build his legacy at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech coaches made receiver Zion Taylor a priority target for the 2023 class early and that dedication paid off with a commitment from the talented wideout. The Norcross HS standout visited Georgia Tech over the weekend and committed silently before leaving campus on Sunday.
With Taylor's decision now public, Georgia Tech has three commitments in the 2023 class.
Taylor detailed his official visit with JOL, but relationships were a big factor in his decision-making process.
"Georgia Tech I feel like makes you better off as a person and a player overall compared to other schools and they can make me the best version of myself," Taylor told JOL. "I feel like I am building myself up while trying to carry on the legacy of greats like Calvin Johnson and Demaryius Thomas. I want to build a legacy like that and be a really great player."