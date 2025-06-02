WR Collins joins Tech's 2026 class on heels of OV

Following an impressive official visit to The Flats this past weekend, 2026 wide receiver Darnell Collins committed to Georgia Tech on Monday afternoon.





Collins, who is ranked as a 3-star (5.7) wide receiver by Rivals in the class as well as the No. 74 overall player in Georgia in 2026, chose the Jackets over Kentucky, NC State and Indiana, which he had also set up official visits too, along with several more Power 4 offers.





"(Coming off the official visit) I feel like it was time to make my decision because I really wanted to play receiver in college. And I was really leaning into that so I really just had to make my decision right then and there," Collins told JOL this week. ""I feel like I'll do very well (at Georgia Tech) with the pass game they've got and the QB that they have right now (Aaron Philo) that's really fixing to blow up this year."





Collins committed to Tech the within minutes of his high school teammate at Rome (Ga) Jeremy "JJ" Winston pledging to the Jackets as well after Winston also took his OV to The Flats over the weekend.





"The visit made everything clear for me," said Collins. "I liked the way the coaches interacted with us, and it felt like home. I also wanted to stay close to home, close to my family."







With the commitments of Collins and Winston, Georgia Tech now has seven members in its 2026 class with four on the defensive side and three on offense.





For the Georgia Tech fans that might not have seen him play or compete yet, Collins had a message for those fans.





"I'm competitive. I'm never going to lack. I'm always going to give 100 percent," said Collins.

