Coming off back-to-back state titles, Lee County has been loaded with talent, so Green has battled with some top players the last few years. This is his year to shine and he will do so knowing he has a future on the Flats.

LEESBURG, Ga. — When Wing Green committed to Georgia Tech , not too many knew much about him. He is a 6-foot-7, 270 pound offensive tackle out of Lee County High that will start on the varsity level for the first time this fall.

"Things started with Georgia Tech in the spring," said Green. "Coach Brent Key came down, then they saw me in the summer at camps at Mercer and Valdosta State. I had the offer before either camp after they saw my spring film.

"Things really happened quickly with them. I found a school I really liked, then committed. Georgia Tech was just was right for me, so I make my decision."

ON GA TECH: "Georgia Tech was all for me. It felt like family immediately. The players and coaches have a great relationship. Coach Key is a great guy, he is a great coach and he really got to know me. He cares about his players and I like that a lot. The whole staff just welcomed me and it felt like family for me.

"I have been there only once, but I will be back for games this fall. I look forward to getting up there more and just learning more about the school. I like the city, I like where the school is and I am excited."

2019 OUTLOOK: "I am interested in seeing the team play, but more than the wins or losses, I want to see how much of a team they are. If a player falls down, will the team be there to pick him up? Stuff like that is important to me. Being on the same team, players have to pick each other up.

"I will be looking at that, the energy and how everyone plays for one another this season. I want it to be like one big family."

ON DEVELOPMENT: "I was 185 pounds as a freshman. I came into high school as an offensive and defensive lineman. I have been focused on offensive tackle since my freshman year and I have just been working to get bigger and better.

"About a year ago, I was around 240-245 pounds. Now I am around 270-275 pounds, so I am still really growing. More than the size, from last year to now, I really understand the game and the position more. I understand what to do in the game, in practice and just to help my team more as a player.

"I still want to get lower with my pads, playing stronger and becoming more physical."