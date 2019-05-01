Redshirt sophomore corner Dameon Williams has entered his name into the transfer portal and will not return to Georgia Tech. Williams is the third Yellow Jacket and second scholarship athlete to enter the portal this year joining All-ACC guard Parker Braun and walk-on Carson Fletcher. Williams confirmed the news with JOL.

Williams never appeared in a game as a Jacket during his two years on campus and missed most of spring practice with an undisclosed injury. The departure helps get head coach Geoff Collins closer to his 85 scholarship limit as the Jackets are now just two over at 87 counting incoming transfers for the 2019 season.