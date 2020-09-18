JacketsOnline - Who, what GT fans should be watching in Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson

Who, what GT fans should be watching in Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson
High school football in the state of Alabama is in full swing as the month of September nears its end.
What better to illustrate to the country the caliber of football played in the state than by televising the Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson game?
The game will showcase dozens of future Power Five players, many with Georgia Tech offers already, and some who could be getting closer to adding one.
Who should Georgia Tech fans be keeping an eye on during the game?
JOL’s got you covered HERE.
