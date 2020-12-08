JacketsOnline - Who signs when? Early signees, enrollees, and more details

When Georgia Tech fans go to bed on Tuesday night, there will be just seven nights to go until the start of the early signing period.

While some schools around the country will have quite a bit of drama surrounding their program, that will not be the case for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets, as it currently stands, hold the No. 31 class, with 18 current verbal commitments.

The next commitment for the program will leapfrog them back closer to the Top 25, which would be quite the accomplishment for head coach Geoff Collins and his staff.

Which of the current commitments are set to enroll early? What transfers will arrive in January?

JOL's got you covered on answers to all of those questions and more, HERE.