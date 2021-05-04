On this date in the last recruiting cycle, Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech were about to go on a run.

After entering the month of May with commitments from Malik Rutherford, Jamal Haynes, and Grey Carroll, the Yellow Jackets were able to put together a historic month of May.

A total of nine commitments took place in the month of May, including four-star signee Leo Blackburn, QB signee Chayden Peery, and four-star WR James BlackStrain among them.

While the month of May this time around is expected to be a bit calmer, there's still the potential for multiple commitments within the next few weeks.

Let's take a look at four of them..