The month of June was historic for many college programs in several different ways.

Official visitors, unofficial visitors, commitments, secret visits, etc. ruled the month, after over a year of time in which COVID-19 forced the NCAA to put a dead period in-place.

As time went on, recruits began taking self-guided visits and found ways around the rules the NCAA had attempted to put in-place.

Recruits in the 2021 class were forced to sign NLI's sight unseen. Luckily for the the class of 2022, the month of June allowed them to get on the road.

The result was thousands of recruits on campus, countless new offers, and many commitments.

Though Georgia Tech has now added six commitments in the 45 days, the questions is always on the tip of the tongue of Georgia Tech fans: who's next?

Glad you asked. Let's take a look.