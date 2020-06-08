The month of May was good to Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech. As the program added OT Jakiah Leftwich, QB Chayden Peery, as well as TE Ben Postma and WR Leo Blackburn, the fans kept asking: who's next? The month of June continued the hot stretch the program experienced in May, as five days in they added OG Eli Richey.

Again, though, the question came up: who will be next? JacketsOnline recruiting analyst Russell Johnson takes a look.

Formerly of IMG Academy, OL Weston Franklin is someone Georgia Tech fans have familiarized themselves with.

Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.

Every time Georgia Tech has added a commitment recently, I have done one of these "Who's Next" features, and I am almost certain on each of them, you likely can see Cameron Ball's profile card and face. Ball continues to hold out on making a decision until he is able to visit some of the other schools that have offered. Once Zeek Biggers joined the class, things got a bit interesting. Other defensive tackle targets have emerged and become public, making this one even more interesting.

As Georgia Tech's recruiting class begins to fill up, numbers become tight at certain positions. One of those positions is wide receiver. With commitments already from James BlackStrain, Leo Blackburn, Malik Rutherford, and Jamal Haynes, it is likely that only one (or less) spots remain at the position. Burgess is one of the state's most underrated players, and holds other offers currently from Tennessee, South Carolina, and Indiana. Sources close to his recruitment feel that a decision could come as soon as this month. Kelly Quinlan has his FutureCast in.

Formerly at IMG, Franklin has been a target of OL coach Brent Key for quite some time. Franklin has added recent offers from Vanderbilt, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky among others. Franklin has been in the spotlight as a national recruit for several years now, and based on some conversations I have had with sources, his recruitment could soon come to an end. I have my FutureCast in, as does Chad Simmons.

Hamilton released a group of top schools recently (notice the trend) and could make a decision sooner than later. Hamilton is listed as a safety by Rivals, but Georgia Tech is recruiting him as a linebacker. Hamilton's frame is built in a way where he would be able to put on weight once getting to college, and he already shows the instincts necessary to play the position at a high-level. Florida State, Vanderbilt, and others remain in the picture as well.

