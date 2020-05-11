Georgia Tech added a commitment on Sunday afternoon from West Rowan (N.C.) defensive tackle Zeek Biggers. Biggers was a top target for in-state program NC State, and as recently as earlier this week, the Wolfpack thought they led in his recruitment.

Biggers becomes the 7th commitment for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now ranked No. 49 nationally. That puts them ahead of schools such as Auburn and Oklahoma among others.That ranking is good enough for 9th in the ACC, above the likes of Virginia Tech, and NC State among others.

Duke and Florida State, as well as Louisville are just above them in both the team and AC rankings currently.

Louisville jumped ahead of the Yellow Jackets by landing Chicagoland ATH Benjamin Perry. Unless the Cardinals add another commitment between now and the time another commits to GT, the Yellow Jackets will jump them with their next pledge.

