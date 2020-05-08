Where Georgia Tech Stands In 2021 ACC, National Recruiting Rankings
Georgia Tech added a commitment on Friday morning from Grayson (Ga.) DE Noah Collins. Collins had committed to UCF early in the process, but has now flipped to the Yellow Jackets. Collins had other offers from Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, USC, and several, several others.
Collins becomes the sixth commitment for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now ranked No. 48 nationally. That ranking is good enough for 9th in the ACC, above the likes of Louisville, Virginia Tech, and NC State among others.
Their next commitment will likely jump them over Duke and Florida State.
Following what some fans were calling a slow start in the class, Georgia Tech has now added three commitments in the past two weeks, and two alone in the past four days.
Going into this week, Georgia Tech's highest rated commitments were Grey Carroll, Jamal Haynes, and Malik Rutherford, all at a 5.6.
In back-to-back commitments, head coach Geoff Collins and his staff have added their highest rated commitments in Joshua Robinson and now Noah Collins.
Collins becomes the third prospect in the class that projects at defensive end, a position that coming into the class was a position of need.
He is also the second member of the 2021 class from Grayson High School, a program that GT has placed as a top priority since Collins took over.
The class now looks like this currently-
OFFENSE: WR Jamal Haynes, WR Malik Rutherford
DEFENSE: DE Grey Carroll, DE Noah Collins, DE Joshua Robinson, S/CB Shawn Chappell Jr.