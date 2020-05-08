Georgia Tech added a commitment on Friday morning from Grayson (Ga.) DE Noah Collins. Collins had committed to UCF early in the process, but has now flipped to the Yellow Jackets. Collins had other offers from Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, USC, and several, several others.

Collins becomes the sixth commitment for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now ranked No. 48 nationally. That ranking is good enough for 9th in the ACC, above the likes of Louisville, Virginia Tech, and NC State among others.

Their next commitment will likely jump them over Duke and Florida State.

Following what some fans were calling a slow start in the class, Georgia Tech has now added three commitments in the past two weeks, and two alone in the past four days.

