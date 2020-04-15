New offers are in from schools like Appalachian State, Boston College, Georgia Southern, Louisville and Minnesota over the last few weeks taking him to around 30 offers total.

Since the Coronavirus has shut schools down across the United States, and halted face-to-face visits between recruits and college coaches, East Point (Ga.) Tr-Cities lineman (has offers to play offensive and defensive line)

Cameron Ballhas handling school and recruiting daily from home.

It has been "overwhelming" at times for Ball, and that same adjective has been used by many recruits the last two weeks. College coaches are recruiting at another level because they are working from home as well.

"It has been a lot to handle," said Bell. "Coaches are on me every day and it has been little crazy, but I am happy about it, because so many just hope to be in this situation.

"College coaches have been very steady in recruiting me since we have all been at home and I have gotten to kind of see who really wants me. It has been a lot to take in, but it has all helped me really."

Who's putting in the most effort to show Ball how important he is to them? It is a long list.

"Georgia Tech, Boston College, Arizona State, Florida State, Illinois, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and some others are on me every day, or at least every two days. Many schools are reaching out every day."

The plan for Ball before the virus was to have a top 10 by now, take official visits in the spring, then have a decision in the summer.

He is now still working to form that list of favorites.

"The virus has kind of slowed things down for me, but at the same time, it might speed things up," said Ball. "I was planning to visit a lot of schools in March, April and May. I have still only taken visits to Georgia Tech (four times), Georgia State and South Alabama. I need to get out to see other places.

"I am talking to a lot of coaches, so I am getting to know coaches, but I still want to take visits. I am working to narrow my list of schools down to around 10 first, then I still plan to make a decision over the summer."

Three schools have locked themselves into Ball's top 10. Those are Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Illinois.

"I really like what Georgia Tech is building. That is the school I am most familiar with and I have a phenomenal relationship with the coaches there. I like what they are doing and they are definitely up there.

"I have been talking a lot with Arizona State and Illinois, and I like the coaches there, I like what they are saying about the school and they have me very interested. They are recruiting me hard and I am high on them too."

Two other schools have made strong impressions over the phone recently too. Both have new head coaches.

"Florida State and Arkansas are two schools I am very interested in," said Ball. "I like the history at both schools, the coaches are great guys and I was hoping to visit them this spring. They are still up there as schools I want to visit."

Ball would still like to narrow his list down sooner than later, take visits and ultimately commit in the coming months, but he is uncertain how it will all unfold due to not being able to take visits.

"I am just going to see what happens and how things go. I want to get my list to 10, then down to five, take visits and all that before committing, but since we don't know when we will be able to take visits again, I will just have to see how it goes."