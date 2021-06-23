Where Collins, Georgia Tech stand in the ACC, National rankings
It has been a busy month of June around the Georgia Tech campus.
Thousands of kids have visited the campus.
Multiple five-stars, countless four-stars, and hundreds of recruits looking to find themselves a spot on the board have all been on campus.
After entering the month with five commits, Geoff Collins and the rest of his staff now have eight commitments in the 2022 class.
Those eight commitments include three four-stars, as well as two 5.7's, leading them to the Nation's No. 29 class. That number is good enough for fifth in the ACC, which puts them ahead of programs such as NC State, Miami, UNC, and several others.
Their next commitment will likely put them ahead of Maryland, Oregon, and UCLA among others.
Based off of average star rating, Georgia Tech currently ranked 23rd, with a 3.38 average. Were they to keep that pace going for the entire class, it would be the highest ranked in program history.
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
THE COMMITS
Willis opens up on decision, timing behind commitment to Georgia Tech
Commitment Breakdown: What Georgia Tech is getting with four-star ATH Jaron Willis
Coach Speak: Former Cedar Grove head coach breaks down Janiran Bonner
Bonner becomes first four-star commit in 2022 class, choosing GT over several others
Analysis: Four-star Ga. OL Tyler Gibson will stay home, play for GT
Gibson opens up about decision, becoming first four-star OL commit of Geoff Collins era
Martin chooses Georgia Tech over Arkansas, Florida, others
Choice plays key role in landing Langston Hughes RB Antonio Martin
Coach Speak: Edison OC gives his take on new GT OL commit Jeffrey Bonica
Bonica fired up for the chance to suit up, play for Collins, Key