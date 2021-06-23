Where Collins, Georgia Tech stand in the ACC, National rankings

It has been a busy month of June around the Georgia Tech campus.

Thousands of kids have visited the campus.

Multiple five-stars, countless four-stars, and hundreds of recruits looking to find themselves a spot on the board have all been on campus.

After entering the month with five commits, Geoff Collins and the rest of his staff now have eight commitments in the 2022 class.

Those eight commitments include three four-stars, as well as two 5.7's, leading them to the Nation's No. 29 class. That number is good enough for fifth in the ACC, which puts them ahead of programs such as NC State, Miami, UNC, and several others.

Their next commitment will likely put them ahead of Maryland, Oregon, and UCLA among others.

Based off of average star rating, Georgia Tech currently ranked 23rd, with a 3.38 average. Were they to keep that pace going for the entire class, it would be the highest ranked in program history.