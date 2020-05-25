Georgia Tech landed their QB in the Class of 2021 on Monday afternoon when Sierra Canyon (Calf.) signal-caller Chayden Peery went public with his commitment to the program.

Peery is commitment No. 11 for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now rated No.27 nationally, good for 6th in the ACC.

Jumping from tied for 9th to 6th in the rankings among the ACC means that Collins has passed Florida State, Boston College, Louisville, and Wake Forest, whom they were tied for 9th with prior to Peery's decision.

Pitt and UVA are within reach at 4th and 5th, respectively.

