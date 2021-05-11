 JacketsOnline - Where Collins, Georgia Tech stand as mid-May approaches
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 07:27:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Collins, Georgia Tech stand as mid-May approaches

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

The 14+ month COVID-19 enforced dead period is now just a matter of days away from its final moments.

After finishing the 2021 class No. 48 nationally with just 16 signees, Geoff Collins and his staff are looking to create a new norm in recruiting at Georgia Tech.

Following the recent commitment of four-star Lee County defensive back Jaron Willis, Georgia Tech currently sees themselves at the No. 34 spot nationally.

That number is good enough for 6th in the conference.

Florida State, Boston College, and Clemson currently make up the top three recruiting classes in the conference. Florida State has 9 commitments, BC has 11, and Clemson has just four so far.

With their next commitment, Georgia Tech will have the chance to jump Virginia Tech and UNC to leap into 4th in the ACC.

For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.

THE COMMITS

Willis opens up on decision, timing behind commitment to Georgia Tech

Commitment Breakdown: What Georgia Tech is getting with four-star ATH Jaron Willis

Coach Speak: Former Cedar Grove head coach breaks down Janiran Bonner

Bonner becomes first four-star commit in 2022 class, choosing GT over several others

Martin chooses Georgia Tech over Arkansas, Florida, others

Choice plays key role in landing Langston Hughes RB Antonio Martin

Coach Speak: Edison OC gives his take on new GT OL commit Jeffrey Bonica

Bonica fired up for the chance to suit up, play for Collins, Key


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2dlb3JnaWF0ZWNoLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy93aGVyZS1jb2xsaW5zLWdlb3JnaWEtdGVjaC1zdGFuZC1h cy1taWQtbWF5LWFwcHJvYWNoZXM/eXB0cj15YWhvbz9zcmM9cnNzIgogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy Rmdlb3JnaWF0ZWNoLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2hlcmUtY29sbGlu cy1nZW9yZ2lhLXRlY2gtc3RhbmQtYXMtbWlkLW1heS1hcHByb2FjaGVzJTNG eXB0ciUzRHlhaG9vJTNGc3JjJTNEcnNzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwOTkmY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK