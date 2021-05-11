JacketsOnline - Where Collins, Georgia Tech stand as mid-May approaches

The 14+ month COVID-19 enforced dead period is now just a matter of days away from its final moments.

After finishing the 2021 class No. 48 nationally with just 16 signees, Geoff Collins and his staff are looking to create a new norm in recruiting at Georgia Tech.

Following the recent commitment of four-star Lee County defensive back Jaron Willis, Georgia Tech currently sees themselves at the No. 34 spot nationally.

That number is good enough for 6th in the conference.

Florida State, Boston College, and Clemson currently make up the top three recruiting classes in the conference. Florida State has 9 commitments, BC has 11, and Clemson has just four so far.

With their next commitment, Georgia Tech will have the chance to jump Virginia Tech and UNC to leap into 4th in the ACC.

