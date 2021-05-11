 JacketsOnline - Where Collins, Georgia Tech stand as mid-May approaches
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 07:27:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Collins, Georgia Tech stand as mid-May approaches

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

The 14+ month COVID-19 enforced dead period is now just a matter of days away from its final moments.

After finishing the 2021 class No. 48 nationally with just 16 signees, Geoff Collins and his staff are looking to create a new norm in recruiting at Georgia Tech.

Following the recent commitment of four-star Lee County defensive back Jaron Willis, Georgia Tech currently sees themselves at the No. 34 spot nationally.

That number is good enough for 6th in the conference.

Florida State, Boston College, and Clemson currently make up the top three recruiting classes in the conference. Florida State has 9 commitments, BC has 11, and Clemson has just four so far.

With their next commitment, Georgia Tech could have the chance to jump Virginia Tech and UNC to leap into 4th in the ACC.

For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.

THE COMMITS

Willis opens up on decision, timing behind commitment to Georgia Tech

Commitment Breakdown: What Georgia Tech is getting with four-star ATH Jaron Willis

Coach Speak: Former Cedar Grove head coach breaks down Janiran Bonner

Bonner becomes first four-star commit in 2022 class, choosing GT over several others

Martin chooses Georgia Tech over Arkansas, Florida, others

Choice plays key role in landing Langston Hughes RB Antonio Martin

Coach Speak: Edison OC gives his take on new GT OL commit Jeffrey Bonica

Bonica fired up for the chance to suit up, play for Collins, Key


